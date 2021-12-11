Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is $1.26. Expedia Group posted earnings per share of ($2.64) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $9.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.52.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $488,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,733 shares of company stock valued at $38,831,371. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,568,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $306,617,000 after buying an additional 556,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.95. 1,992,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,787. Expedia Group has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $191.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.87.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

