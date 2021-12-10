Ditto (DITTO) Hits Market Cap of $1.50 Million

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded 36.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Ditto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001203 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ditto has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. Ditto has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $176,318.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.97 or 0.08244723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00080976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,489.01 or 0.99970257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Ditto Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official website for Ditto is ditto.money . The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com

Ditto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ditto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ditto using one of the exchanges listed above.

