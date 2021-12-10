Civitas (CIV) Price Down 7.9% This Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Civitas has a market cap of $56,902.16 and approximately $341.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Civitas has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00044416 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000769 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,374,858 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

