DeGate Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. DeGate has a market capitalization of $19.15 million and approximately $26,696.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.97 or 0.08244723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00080976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,489.01 or 0.99970257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002740 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,104,725 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

