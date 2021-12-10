Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading 12.4% Lower This Week

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for about $36.40 or 0.00075197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $40.03 million and $13.21 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

