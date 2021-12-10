I/O Coin (IOC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,884.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0794 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.53 million and $1,884.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.71 or 0.00282446 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010170 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008723 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003529 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000189 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,275,832 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

