KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of KALV traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. 174,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,948. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $330.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 668.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,121 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 55,998 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KALV. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

