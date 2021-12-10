Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

CIEN traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.35. 3,221,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. Ciena has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $73.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s “robust” guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $120,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,119 shares of company stock worth $1,586,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ciena stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Ciena worth $69,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

