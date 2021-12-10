$419.22 Million in Sales Expected for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce $419.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $407.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $442.20 million. Angi reported sales of $359.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANGI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of ANGI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 1,144,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,334. Angi has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.58 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,133 shares of company stock worth $459,316 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angi by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Angi by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Angi by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Angi by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

