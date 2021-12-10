8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Achieves Market Cap of $884,828.79

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $884,828.79 and $656,939.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003260 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003479 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.