Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.14 Million

Brokerages expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to post $69.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.37 million and the lowest is $61.90 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported sales of $64.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $283.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $298.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $284.55 million, with estimates ranging from $259.30 million to $309.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 161,166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. 1,231,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,733. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $16.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

