Brokerages Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.80 Billion

Analysts expect that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post sales of $15.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.30 billion. Sysco posted sales of $11.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $65.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.78 billion to $66.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $68.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.95 billion to $70.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

