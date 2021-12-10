Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.59 Million

Equities analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce sales of $66.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.00 million. Alphatec reported sales of $43.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $235.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.92 million to $235.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $292.12 million, with estimates ranging from $283.16 million to $297.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. The company had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 544,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,006. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Segal bought 67,496 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $681,034.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 5,425 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 152,287 shares of company stock worth $1,667,476 over the last ninety days. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,088,000 after purchasing an additional 594,482 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 192,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 20.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 529,579 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 945.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 26.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 392,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

