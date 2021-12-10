EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Shares of EGP stock traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.04. 272,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.14. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $130.93 and a 52 week high of $215.76.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,174. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $76,058,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 265,894 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth $37,991,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,778,000 after acquiring an additional 161,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,992,000 after acquiring an additional 104,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.