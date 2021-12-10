Compound One Day Volume Reaches $133.21 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $133.21 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $185.01 or 0.00385457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,207,618 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

