Brokerages Anticipate Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will post sales of $348.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $354.70 million. Premier reported sales of $422.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PINC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,451,000 after purchasing an additional 111,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after purchasing an additional 854,141 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,642,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,710,000 after purchasing an additional 208,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,837,000 after purchasing an additional 566,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.82. 693,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.20. Premier has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

