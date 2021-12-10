Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will announce sales of $2.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the lowest is $2.62 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $9.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $9.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,419 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.80. 2,007,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,762. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -48.33, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

