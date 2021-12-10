Reviewing Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) & Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF)

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Nutriband alerts:

This table compares Nutriband and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutriband $940,000.00 37.19 -$2.93 million ($0.53) -10.38 Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.10) -3.46

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutriband. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Regenerative Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nutriband has a beta of -4.5, indicating that its stock price is 550% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nutriband and Ortho Regenerative Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nutriband and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutriband -225.58% -42.43% -30.75% Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -166.24%

Summary

Ortho Regenerative Technologies beats Nutriband on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband, Inc. engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments. The company was founded by Gareth R. Sheridan and Serguei Melnik in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.