Polkadex Price Down 28.2% Over Last 7 Days (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.20 or 0.00019134 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $41.44 million and approximately $511,927.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00057611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.69 or 0.08217222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00082029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,143.46 or 1.00085257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PDEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.