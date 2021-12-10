Horizon Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $109,522.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $109,522.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00057611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.69 or 0.08217222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00082029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,143.46 or 1.00085257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002749 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

