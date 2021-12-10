$149.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce $149.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.94 million to $149.90 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $143.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $591.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.52 million to $592.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $622.48 million, with estimates ranging from $613.28 million to $638.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCOI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of CCOI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.92. The stock had a trading volume of 326,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,140. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.14 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 664.00%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $123,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $396,317. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

