$722.24 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce sales of $722.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $750.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $708.97 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $642.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.21. 1,136,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,360. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $67.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,997,000 after purchasing an additional 397,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,367,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,830,000 after acquiring an additional 67,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

