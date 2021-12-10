BM Technologies (BMTX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BM Technologies (NYSE: BMTX) recently:

12/1/2021 – BM Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

11/30/2021 – BM Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

11/24/2021 – BM Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

11/23/2021 – BM Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

11/23/2021 – BM Technologies is now covered by analysts at Chardan Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2021 – BM Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

10/12/2021 – BM Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NYSE BMTX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.16. 252,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,199. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89.

Get BM Technologies Inc alerts:

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Analysts forecast that BM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.