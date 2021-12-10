Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce sales of $15.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.30 million and the lowest is $15.17 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $58.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.92 million to $59.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $63.35 million, with estimates ranging from $63.01 million to $64.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smith Micro Software.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.21. 239,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,024. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $284.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

