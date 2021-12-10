Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report $179.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.56 million. Repligen reported sales of $108.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $663.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.50 million to $665.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $794.62 million, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $860.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGEN. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

In other Repligen news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $474,089.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,674 shares of company stock valued at $6,376,904 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen stock traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.64. The stock had a trading volume of 345,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.92 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.93.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

