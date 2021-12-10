Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTKB. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Cytek BioSciences stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.66. 144,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,316. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01. Cytek BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $205,686,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth $39,711,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth $9,514,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth $7,024,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

