$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In related news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,449 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 219,310 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 497,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,889. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $670.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 3.11.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

