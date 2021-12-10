Fei Protocol Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00058039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.93 or 0.08225393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00082266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,036.79 or 1.00260954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

