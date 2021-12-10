imbrex Price Hits $0.0124 on Top Exchanges (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. imbrex has a total market cap of $106,981.48 and $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00039404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.02 or 0.00206664 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

