Brokerages Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $626.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report $626.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $620.70 million and the highest is $636.00 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $509.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.81. 273,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -35.71%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 64,077 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

