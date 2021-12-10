Analysts Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to post $15.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.60 million and the lowest is $15.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $65.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $75.30 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $76.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

CWCO traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.84. 94,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,458. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth about $14,071,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 371,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 43,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

