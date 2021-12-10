Brokerages Expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to report $16.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.23 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $18.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $52.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 million to $54.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $62.92 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $63.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDAP. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 36,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

EDAP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. 25,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,810. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Edap Tms has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $10.68.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

