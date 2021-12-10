Henry Fulbrook Abbott Sells 477 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SFBS stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.32. The company had a trading volume of 84,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,674. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.65 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFBS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

