Analysts Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to report $28.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.00 million. Zogenix posted sales of $8.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 238.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year sales of $83.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.08 million to $94.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $177.26 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $223.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZGNX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zogenix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,472,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Zogenix by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 119,434 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Zogenix by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,696,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zogenix by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ZGNX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. 467,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

