Phantasma Energy (KCAL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $79,501.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $9.13 million and $79,501.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 41.9% against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.48 or 0.08189558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00082080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,892.47 or 1.00119980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002764 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,540,140 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

