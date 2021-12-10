Adzcoin (ADZ) Market Cap Reaches $47,659.55

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded down 50.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, Adzcoin has traded 55.2% lower against the US dollar. One Adzcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adzcoin has a market cap of $47,659.55 and approximately $7.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00010138 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00135753 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.41 or 0.00623826 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Adzcoin Coin Profile

Adzcoin (CRYPTO:ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org . Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adzcoin’s official message board is forum.adzbuzz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Adzcoin plans to replace traditional online advertising with a decentralized blockchain-based system that will empower website administrators and allow users to support content they enjoy by choosing to view certain ads instead of blocking all of them. ADZcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency (digital money) that can be traded for Bitcoin or that can be replaced for advertising space on the ADZbuzz network. Every ADZcoin represents part of the daily ad inventory on the fast-growing ADZbuzz network, giving it the intrinsic value. Advertisers pay billions of dollars for ad space elsewhere but with ADZcoin they can swap them for lifelong ad credits on the ADZbuzz network. “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adzcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adzcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

