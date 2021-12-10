Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

ADNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Adient by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Adient by 201.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.36. 868,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Adient has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

