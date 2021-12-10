Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $103.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.54. 11,945,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,494,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.36. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

