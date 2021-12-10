Insider Buying: Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Andrew Sinclair purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ACET traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.89. 633,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,472. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $443.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.30.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACET shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

