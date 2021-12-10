Paul Black Sells 60,000 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.68. 1,153,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,364. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDRX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 705,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after purchasing an additional 697,012 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 430,641 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 553.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 482,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 408,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 296,024 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

