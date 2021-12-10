Mark Partin Sells 5,000 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Mark Partin sold 12,500 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $1,611,625.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Mark Partin sold 3,957 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $496,484.79.

On Monday, October 18th, Mark Partin sold 3,543 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $444,221.34.

On Monday, October 11th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $588,550.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Mark Partin sold 6,680 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $841,078.80.

On Friday, September 17th, Mark Partin sold 820 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $102,942.80.

Shares of BL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.65. The company had a trading volume of 380,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,818. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.06 and a 52-week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 928,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 189,560 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BL. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

