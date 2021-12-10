Insider Buying: Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Richard N. Massey bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alight stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. 1,769,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alight in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Alight during the third quarter worth about $195,160,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alight during the third quarter worth about $93,279,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alight during the third quarter worth about $88,633,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Alight during the third quarter worth about $78,829,000. Finally, Thomas H Lee Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alight during the third quarter worth about $252,550,000.

Alight Company Profile

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.