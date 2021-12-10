WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $53.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,390,000 after buying an additional 3,081,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after buying an additional 1,605,498 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,936,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,496,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,027,000 after buying an additional 1,069,295 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.62. 1,796,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,859. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

