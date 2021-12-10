HyperDAO Hits Market Cap of $434.85 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $434.85 million and $14.38 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00039179 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.39 or 0.00206253 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,034,741,471 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

