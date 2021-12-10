Bonded Finance Price Hits $0.0145 on Major Exchanges (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $153,621.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00039179 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.39 or 0.00206253 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BONDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.