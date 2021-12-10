Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.20.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,490 shares of company stock worth $2,993,140. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.47. The company had a trading volume of 628,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,437. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.54. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

