Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.20.
CRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.
In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,490 shares of company stock worth $2,993,140. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.47. The company had a trading volume of 628,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,437. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.54. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $103.25.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
