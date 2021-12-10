Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANDY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PANDY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. 7,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,333. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.06. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $749.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.5983 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

