Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $942.10 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $793.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at $2,521,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at $3,335,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 96.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 30,487 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.25. 592,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,209. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.53. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

