Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,722 shares of company stock worth $895,489. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $147,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. 1,383,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

