$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. Ambarella posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.21.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.79, for a total transaction of $726,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,739,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,398 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,264. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after buying an additional 136,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,033,000 after buying an additional 183,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after purchasing an additional 122,339 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 23.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 99.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.81. The company had a trading volume of 517,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,966. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.47. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -250.37 and a beta of 1.13.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

